Home / News I have a News Tip

Tom Wheeler Announces Resignation as FCC Chairman

  • Dec 16, 2016 8:40 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,628
Print Comment
By CircleID Reporter

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler has announced he will leave the agency on January 20, the day of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Margaret Harding McGill and Alex Byers reporting in Politico: "His departure means the FCC will start the Trump administration with a 2-1 Republican majority, allowing the GOP to immediately begin dismantling Obama-era regulations. ... With Wheeler departing next month, chief among the GOP targets are Wheeler's net neutrality rules, passed last year.. The net neutrality rules as well as key proposals he advanced this year — creating privacy rules for internet providers and expanding the low-income Lifeline subsidy program to support broadband service — all passed in 3-2 votes without the support of the agency's GOP members."

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation, Privacy, Telecom

 
   
WEEKLY WRAP — Get CircleID's Weekly Summary Report by Email:
Print Comment

Comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related Blogs

You Cannot Tell Your Customers to 'Shut Up' Anymore - Consumer Review Fairness Act Signed Into Law

  • Dec 20, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Will Harding's Mistakes in International Telecommunication Cooperation be Repeated?

  • Dec 11, 2016
  • Comments: 1

A Three Minute Guide to Network Automation Bliss

  • Dec 09, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Where is the Standard 'Socket' for Broadband?

  • Dec 07, 2016
  • Comments: 0

From ICANN57 Hyderabad to the 3rd WIC Wuzhen Summit: A Moment of Consensus on Internet Governance

  • Dec 06, 2016
  • Comments: 0
View More

Related News

Google Begins Publicly Sharing National Security Letters

  • Dec 15, 2016
  • Comments: 0

China Shuts Down Thousands of Websites for 'Harmful', Obscene Content

  • Dec 15, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Google Signs Internet Deal With Cuba

  • Dec 12, 2016
  • Comments: 0

Internet Governante Forum Puts the Spotlight on Trade Agreements

  • Dec 09, 2016
  • Comments: 0

AT&T CEO Confident Trump-Appointed FCC Will Scrap Net Neutrality Regulations

  • Dec 08, 2016
  • Comments: 2
View More

Explore Topics

Access ProvidersIPv6
BroadbandLaw
CensorshipMalware
Cloud ComputingMobile
CyberattackMultilinguism
CybercrimeNet Neutrality
CybersquattingP2P
Data CenterPolicy & Regulation
DNSPrivacy
DNS SecurityRegional Registries
Domain NamesRegistry Services
EmailSecurity
EnumSpam
ICANNTelecom
Intellectual PropertyTop-Level Domains
Internet GovernanceVoIP
Internet of ThingsWeb
Internet ProtocolWhite Space
IP AddressingWhois
IPTVWireless
View More

Industry Updates – Sponsored Posts

2016 U.S. Election: An Internet Forecast

MarkMonitor Supports Brand Holders' Efforts Regarding .Feedback Registry

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2016 Honor Roll

Dyn Weighs In On Whois

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 3,390

Protect Your Privacy - Opt Out of Public DNS Data Collection

Introducing Verisign Public DNS: A Free Recursive DNS Service That Respects Your Privacy

Verisign Named to the Online Trust Alliance's 2015 Honor Roll

Afilias Supports the CrypTech Project - Ambitious Hardware Encryption Effort to Protect User Privacy

IBCA Presentation to ICANN GAC on Protection of Geographic Names in New gTLDs

Domain Name .Africa Faces Hurdles - Q&A with Sophia Bekele

Nominum Announces Future Ready DNS

New from Verisign Labs - Measuring Privacy Disclosures in URL Query Strings

Video Interviews from ICANN 50 in London

  • By Dyn
  • Views: 10,319

DotConnectAfrica Delegates Attend the Kenya Internet Governance Forum

Neustar to Launch usTLD Stakeholder Council

Verisign Named to the OTA's 2014 Online Trust Honor Roll

Ofcom Benchmarking UK Broadband Performance Welcomed, But Needs Considerable Improvement

DotConnectAfrica Attends Transform Africa 2013 Summit in Rwanda

dotMobi and Digital Element Announce Strategic Partnership

Comments and Questions by DCA Trust on .Africa at the ICANN-47 Public Forum, Durban SA

View More

Sponsored Topics

Afilias - Mobile & Web Services

Mobile

Sponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
Verisign

Security

Sponsored by
Verisign
Port25

Email

Sponsored by
Port25
Afilias

DNS Security

Sponsored by
Afilias
View All Topics