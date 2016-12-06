Tom Wheeler Announces Resignation as FCC Chairman

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler has announced he will leave the agency on January 20, the day of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Margaret Harding McGill and Alex Byers reporting in Politico: "His departure means the FCC will start the Trump administration with a 2-1 Republican majority, allowing the GOP to immediately begin dismantling Obama-era regulations. ... With Wheeler departing next month, chief among the GOP targets are Wheeler's net neutrality rules, passed last year.. The net neutrality rules as well as key proposals he advanced this year — creating privacy rules for internet providers and expanding the low-income Lifeline subsidy program to support broadband service — all passed in 3-2 votes without the support of the agency's GOP members."

