The Christmas Goat and IPv6 (Year 7)

It was a great year for the goat! 2016 marked the 50th anniversary for the Christmas Goat and there was a grand opening ceremony along with music and fireworks. But only a few hours after the opening, a pyromaniac set the goat on fire.
The only track the police have is a cap below that they hope to find DNA in and a crappy picture of the pyromaniac's back.
Municipality of Gavle decided not to rebuild the Goat but there have been a little brother of it nearly in the same spot for many years. They moved that goat to the original place. But after a few days a car ran into the smaller Goat and overturned it. But shame on those who give up — so today the smaller goat is in place and upright!
For the first time with my IPv6 measurements of the goat, I will publish the result before it's disabled by fire or dismantled (see live feed).
This year it was 27% native IPv6 unique visitors! But as usual there are very little action from Sweden.
Values from previous measurements:
2010 – 0.1% Native IPv6
2011 – 1 %
2012 – 1.4 %
2013 – 3.4 %
2014 – 11.1 % (!!!)
2015 – 14 %
2016 – 27%
In Sweden we have almost doubled the IPv6 usage every year for three years now. From 1.2% 2014 to over 4% 2016. Is 4% good or bad? Very bad! Shame on you every major ISP in Sweden! :)
Source: http://labs.apnic.net/cgi-bin/ccpagev6?c=SE
World wide Google also shows a clear increase so we can't neglect IPv6 any more.
Source: https://www.google.com/intl/en/ipv6/statistics.html#tab=ipv6-adoption&tab=ipv6-adoption
Have a happy and good IPv6 year during 2017!
By Torbjörn Eklöv, CTO, Senior Network Architect, DNSSEC/IPv6
Related topics: IPv6
To post comments, please login or create an account.
|Access Providers
|IPv6
|Broadband
|Law
|Censorship
|Malware
|Cloud Computing
|Mobile
|Cyberattack
|Multilinguism
|Cybercrime
|Net Neutrality
|Cybersquatting
|P2P
|Data Center
|Policy & Regulation
|DNS
|Privacy
|DNS Security
|Regional Registries
|Domain Names
|Registry Services
|Security
|Enum
|Spam
|ICANN
|Telecom
|Intellectual Property
|Top-Level Domains
|Internet Governance
|VoIP
|Internet of Things
|Web
|Internet Protocol
|White Space
|IP Addressing
|Whois
|IPTV
|Wireless
|
Port25
|
DNS SecuritySponsored by
Afilias
|
SecuritySponsored by
Verisign
|
MobileSponsored by
Afilias - Mobile & Web Services
The internet lacks settlements providing price signals for incentives and disincentives between actors. Want pervasive IPv6? Introduce settlements. Merry Christmas!