Google Signs Internet Deal With Cuba

  • Dec 12, 2016 11:04 AM PST
By CircleID Reporter

Google has signed an agreement with the Cuban government allowing internet users on the Communist-run island quicker access to its branded content. Marc Frank reporting from Havana in Reuters: "Eric Schmidt, chairman of Google's parent company Alphabet Inc, signed the deal with Mayra Arevich Marin, president of state telecommunications monopoly ETECSA. ... Whether because of a lack of investment or concerns about the flow of information in a Communist state that monopolizes the media, Cuba has lagged behind in internet usage. Only 3.4 percent of Cuban homes had either intranet or internet access last year, according to a U.N. agency."

Comments

