Court Refuses Injunction in .africa TLD Case

"DotConnectAfrica's attempt to have ICANN legally blocked from delegating the .africa gTLD to rival applicant ZACR has been denied." Kevin Murphy reporting in Domain Incite: "The ruling by a Los Angeles court, following a December 22 hearing, means ICANN could put .africa in the root, under ZACR's control, even before the case comes to trial. ... ICANN was just days away from delegating .africa last April when it was hit by a shock preliminary injunction by a California judge who later admitted he hadn't fully understood the case."

