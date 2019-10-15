Self-Serving Internet Regulation – Shining a Light into the Shadows

On August 13, 2019, PharmacyChecker.com filed a lawsuit casting a white-hot spotlight on Big Pharma front groups using shadow regulation and the spread of misinformation to restrict Internet access to safe and affordable medicines.

Case 7:19-cv-07577: PharmacyChecker.com LLC, Plaintiff, vs. National Association of Boards of Pharmacy (NABP), Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP), Center for Safe Internet Pharmacies Ltd. (CSIP), LegitScript LLC, and Partnership for Safe Medicines, Inc. (PSM), Defendants.

The filing states: "PharmacyChecker.com brings this action… arising from a conspiracy among the defendants...and their constituent members to suppress competition in the markets for online pharmacy verification services and comparative drug pricing information. The defendants, who are a network of overlapping nonprofit organizations and private firms that are funded or backed by pharmaceutical manufacturers and large pharmacy interests, are using shadow regulation — private agreements with key internet gatekeepers — to manipulate and suppress the information available to consumers seeking information about lower-cost, safe prescription medicine."

The Campaign for Personal Prescription Importation (CPPI), the Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF), Roger Bate, and others have been calling out these mounting issues for years.

I've shared my thoughts in this article on how, as a global Internet community, we must protect human rights as it intersects with digital technology while opposing those who use the Internet to restrict access to safe and affordable medications. This lawsuit takes aim directly at the defendants who are being called out for spreading fabrications and misinformation to protect U.S. pharmaceutical profits.

CPPI fully agrees with those who believe rogue websites selling fraudulent medication are a serious public health threat and cautions consumers when choosing an online pharmacy. Consumers should purchase their prescription medicines from licensed, legitimate online pharmacies that adhere to appropriate, well-defined safety protocols, and only on the basis of presenting a valid prescription.

PharmacyChecker.com brings focus to the issues that Big Pharma's front groups — posing as consumer watchdogs — seek profit protection for U.S. pharmaceutical companies by spreading fabrications and misinformation, rather than addressing the obvious health hazard of medication access issues. It is well-documented that Big Pharma opposes potential state and federal legislation importation reform by means of ASOP's and PSM's media scare tactics (here is one example). While NABP and LegitScript insert themselves into 'choke points' with social media networks, search engines, payment processors, and shipping companies to suppress information about, and access to safe, licensed foreign pharmacies from reaching consumers.

Unfortunately, that's not the worst of it.

The PharmacyChecker.com lawsuit cracks open and fully exposes Big Pharma's shadow regulation. As EFF's Mitch Stoltz wrote in this recent blog post, "This is a classic example of shadow regulation: agreements between the Internet's gatekeepers and special interests seeking to control others' speech. Shadow regulation is pernicious because it bypasses democratic accountability. And when it happens in industries with little competition, it avoids accountability through the market, as well.” Stoltz also comments in the same post, "Pharmacy Checker's antitrust suit is an important test case for fighting back against unaccountable private speech policing.”

Shadow regulation, in the hands of a virtual monopoly — achieved by NABP as the exclusive Registry for the .Pharmacy domain name — enables NABP to unilaterally distribute a so-called 'Not Recommended List' being used by search engines such as Bing, credit card processors, and others. Devoid of scrutiny, NABP unfairly and unjustly sequesters all too many legitimate pharmacy service websites — along with PharmacyChecker.com — in a net supposedly intended for rogues, while allowing thousands of unsafe and risky websites to go unchecked.

As Roger Bate wrote in this December 18, 2018 blog post, "Bing has bought into the dangerous self-interested arguments of the [NABP] that any overseas site, even if linked to a legitimate foreign pharmacy, is illegitimate for simply taking business from a U.S. pharmacy. Using the NABP list of sites, it deems unacceptable, has led to a ludicrous and dangerous outcome."

This represents a colossal disservice to millions of patients seeking to access safe, affordable medicines, and it is the essence of the court filing.

As an advocacy organization, CPPI believes that access to safe and affordable prescription medications is a human right and, therefore, must be protected through public cyber-policymaking, transparent Internet governance, and updates to outmoded laws.

It is important to keep the bright light shining on this case so that we can finally rid the Internet of a shadow regulation conspiracy, as detailed in the lawsuit.

As CPPI salutes PharmacyChecker.com for standing up to Big Pharma, we remind everyone it is up to all of us to ensure that the Internet cannot be used as a tool for censorship, particularly when it comes as a direct attack on our human right to good health.