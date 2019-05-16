Irland Leads Europe's .eu Domain Registrations in Q2

Irland is reported as the top country for the growth of .eu domains in the second quarter of 2019. The latest report released by EURid, the operator of Europes .eu domain, has attributed 18% of the growth of the European domain to Ireland followed by Portugal with 16.1% and Norway with 10.8%. "The high increase in Ireland could be related to the notice about UK withdrawal from the EU and its subsequence to UK .eu domain name holders," says EURid. "Some of the UK domain name holders may have had the chance to transfer the domain names to their branches in other countries of the EU and EEA, e.g. the neighboring Ireland." Germany remains the top country of registrants with close to a million (978,566) .eu domains registered.