Home / News I have a News Tip

Volunteer-Based Project Succeeds in Taking Down 100,000 Malware Distribution Sites Within 10 Months

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 24, 2019 12:47 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 648

In March of 2018, abuse.ch, a non-profit cybersecurity organization in Switzerland, launched a project called URLhaus to collect and share URLs identified to be distributing malware. Ten months later, the group has reported that the project has proven to be quite effective with close to 100,000 malware distribution sites being taken down as a result. "During that time, 265 security researchers located all over the world have identified and submitted in average 300 malware sites to URLhaus each day," reported abuse.ch this week.

Project succeeded beyond the infosec community; URLhaus also managed to get the attention of many hosting providers: "This is not an easy task, especially for large hosting providers that have tens of thousands of customers and hence a significant amount hijacked websites in their network that are getting abused by cybercriminals to distribute malware."

The chart below produced by absue.ch shows the number of active malware distribution sites tracked since the launch of URLhaus.

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cybercrime, Cybersecurity, Malware
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics