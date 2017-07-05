Home / News I have a News Tip

Over 190 Internet Engineers, Pioneers, Technologists File Comments with FCC on Net Neutrality

  • Jul 17, 2017 4:52 PM PDT
By CircleID Reporter

A group of over 190 Internet engineers, pioneers, and technologists today filed joint comments with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) explaining "Technical Flaws in the FCC's Notice of Proposed Rule-making and the Need for the Light-Touch, Bright-Line Rules from the Open Internet Order." From the filed statement: "The undersigned submit the following statement in opposition to the Federal Communications Commission's Notice of Proposed Rulemaking ... which seeks to reclassify Broadband Internet Access Service (BIAS) providers as 'information services,' as opposed to 'telecommunications services.' Based on certain questions the FCC asks in the Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM), we are concerned that the FCC (or at least Chairman Pai and the authors of the NPRM) appears to lack a fundamental understanding of what the Internet's technology promises to provide, how the Internet actually works, which entities in the Internet ecosystem provide which services, and what the similarities and differences are between the Internet and other telecommunications systems the FCC regulates as telecommunications services. Due to this fundamental misunderstanding of how the technology underlying the Internet works, we believe that if the FCC were to move forward with its NPRM as proposed, the results could be disastrous: the FCC would be making a major regulatory decision based on plainly incorrect assumptions about the underlying technology and Internet ecosystem." More details reported today by Erica Portnoy from EFF.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Censorship, Net Neutrality, Networks, Policy & Regulation, Telecom

 
   

