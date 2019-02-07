US Presidential Candidate John Delaney Wants to Create Department of Cybersecurity

2020 U.S. presidential candidate John Delaney on Tuesday announced a plan to create a Department of Cybersecurity. "In response to the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, we created the Department of Homeland Security," notes Delaney. "In response to continued cyberattacks, we should create the Department of Cybersecurity." He suggests the creation of a central agency whose sole focus is to coordinate and implement U.S. cybersecurity strategy." Currently, our cybersecurity efforts are spread across multiple agencies, but by creating a new department we can centralize our mission, focus our goals and efforts, and create accountability."
