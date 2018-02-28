Home / News I have a News Tip

Google's .APP TLD Now in General Availability Phase Following Record-Breaking Early Access Period

By CircleID Reporter
  • May 08, 2018 10:12 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 834

Google Registry's Official .APP Brand LogoGoogle's highly anticipated new .APP top-level domain (TLD) is now in the final "General Availability" phase, and open to anyone for domain name registrations. The TLD was first made available during the "Sunrise" period starting March 29 through May 1 allowing trademark holders to register their brands. The next "Early Access" period was held during May 1 through May 8 during which, an extra fee was applied to .APP domains registered. So far close 6,000 .APP domains are reported to be already in the zone. Andrew Allemann reporting in Domain Name Wire writes: "Google’s .app top-level domain name continues to prove itself a winner from a registrations standpoint. Waiting until day 5 of early access meant missing out on a lot of domains. All of my day 5 pre-orders were snapped up in earlier days." In addition to the high demand, Google also requires HTTPS for all .APP websites.

In addition to the high demand, .APP will be the first TLD with enforced security made available for general registration, "it’s helping move the web to an HTTPS-everywhere future in a big way," says Google.

Related topics: Domain Names, Mobile Internet, New TLDs
