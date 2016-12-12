Home / News I have a News Tip

China Says It Will Use All Means, Including Military, to Ensure Online Security

  • Dec 27, 2016 11:15 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 644
By CircleID Reporter

"Beijing vowed on Tuesday to use all necessary means, including military ones, to wipe out subversion and attempts to undermine its sovereignty in cyberspace." Zhuang Pinghui reporting in South China Morning Post: "A strategy document released by top internet regulator, the ­Cyberspace Administration said the use of the internet for treason, secession, revolt, subversion or stealing or leaking of state secrets would be punished. It also warned of penalties for working with 'overseas forces' for sabotage, subversion or secession. ... [President Xi Jinping] has urged the accelerated development of security systems to protect key information ­infrastructure. The strategy document said the global race to seize strategic cyber resources and take the initiative in cyberspace had become increasingly fierce."

