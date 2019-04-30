Home / News I have a News Tip

281 Arrested Worldwide by US Federal Authorities in Connection With Business Email Compromise Scheme

By CircleID Reporter
  • Sep 16, 2019 9:44 AM PDT
U.S. Department of Justice says federal authorities successfully carried out a "significant" coordinated effort to disrupt Business Email Compromise (BEC) schemes designed to intercept and hijack wire transfers from businesses and individuals. According to the announcement, the operation, dubbed reWired, was a coordinated law enforcement effort involving various agencies including the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of the Treasury, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the U.S. Department of State, spanning over a four-month period. The operation resulted in 281 arrests in the United States and overseas, including 167 in Nigeria, 18 in Turkey and 15 in Ghana. Arrests have also been made in France, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom (U.K.). Nearly $3.7 million was seized. Full released here. Details on some of the arrests here.

Related topics: Cybercrime, Email
