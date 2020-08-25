Call for Participation – ICANN 69 DNSSEC and Security Workshop, October 2020

If you are interested in presenting at the ICANN 69 DNSSEC and Security Workshop during the week of 17-22 October 2020, please send a brief (1-2 sentence) description of your proposed presentation to dnssec-hamburg@isoc.org by 27 August 2020. We are open to a wide range of topics related to DNS, DNSSEC, DANE, routing security, and more. There are some ideas in the Call for Participation below, but other ideas are definitely welcome, too!

The meeting will be virtual, and there is no cost to attend, so this represents a great opportunity to share your idea, example, work, or research with the larger DNS community.

Call for Participation

The DNSSEC Deployment Initiative and the Internet Society Open Standards Everywhere project, in cooperation with the ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC), are planning a DNSSEC and Security Workshop for the ICANN69 Virtual Annual General Meeting being held from 17-22 October 2020. This workshop date will be determined once ICANN creates a block schedule for us to follow; then we will be able to request a day and time. The DNSSEC and Security Workshop has been a part of ICANN meetings for several years and has provided a forum for both experienced and new people to meet, present and discuss current and future DNSSEC deployments. For reference, the most recent session was held at the ICANN68 Virtual Meeting on 22 June 2020. The presentations and transcripts are available at: https://tinyurl.com/yaajt228.

The DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee is developing a program. Proposals will be considered for the following topic areas and included if space permits. In addition, we welcome suggestions for additional topics either for inclusion in the ICANN69 workshop, or for consideration for future workshops.

1. Global DNSSEC Activities Panel

For this panel, we are seeking participation from those who have been involved in DNSSEC deployment as well as from those who have not deployed DNSSEC but who have a keen interest in the challenges and benefits of deployment, including Root Key Signing Key (KSK) Rollover activities and plans.

2. DNSSEC Best Practice

Now that DNSSEC has become an operational norm for many registries, registrars, and ISPs, what have we learned about how we manage DNSSEC? Do you still submit/accept DS records with Digest Type 1? What is the best practice around key roll-overs? What about Algorithm roll-overs? Do you use and support DNSKEY Algorithms 13-16? How often do you review your disaster recovery procedures? Is there operational familiarity within your customer support teams? What operational statistics have we gathered about DNSSEC? Are there experiences being documented in the form of best practices, or something similar, for transfer of signed zones? Activities and issues related to DNSSEC in the DNS Root Zone are also desired.

3. DNSSEC Deployment Challenges

The program committee is seeking input from those that are interested in implementation of DNSSEC but have general or particular concerns with DNSSEC. In particular, we are seeking input from individuals that would be willing to participate in a panel that would discuss questions of the following nature:

Are there any policies directly or indirectly impeding your DNSSEC deployment? (RRR model, CDS/CDNSKEY automation)

What are your most significant concerns with DNSSEC, e.g., complexity, training, implementation, operation or something else?

What do you expect DNSSEC to do for you and what doesn't it do?

What do you see as the most important trade-offs with respect to doing or not doing DNSSEC?

4. Security Panel

The program committee is looking for presentations on DNS and Routing topics that could impact the security and/or stability of the internet.

DoH and DoT implementation issues, challenges and opportunities

RPKI adoption and implementation issues, challenges and opportunities

BGP/routing/hijack issues, challenges and opportunities

MANRS implementation challenges and opportunities

Emerging threats that could impact (real or perceived) the security and/or stability of the internet

Domain hacking/hijacking prevention, best practice and techniques

Browser related security implementations

DMARC Challenges, opportunities and Best Practices

BGP Flowspec challenges, opportunities and Best Practices

If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-2 sentence) description of your proposed presentation to dnssec-hamburg@isoc.org by 27 August 2020.

Thank you,

Kathy and Andrew

On behalf of the DNSSEC Workshop Program Committee:

Mark Elkins, DNS/ZACR

Jacques Latour, .CA

Russ Mundy, Parsons

Ondrej Filip, CZ.NIC

Yoshiro Yoneya, JPRS

Fred Baker, ISC

Dan York, Internet Society