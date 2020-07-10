The Global Domain Name Market in 2019: Will New TLDs Create a Sensation?

Afnic, the association that manages and operates various TLDs including the .fr, has published its report on the global domain name market in 2019.

The report highlights a slight upturn in the market, which has generally continued the growth initiated in 2018. Thus, the global domain name market accounted for approximately 346 million domain names at the end of December 2019, up 4.7% compared to 4.0% in 2018.

Distribution among the main TLDs:

181 million legacy TLDs (.com, .net, .org, etc.);

132 million ccTLDs (so-called "geographic" TLDs, corresponding to a territory or country like the .fr);

33 million "new TLDs" created from 2014 onwards (nTLDs encompass different segments including the geoTLD: .bzh, .paris, .alsace, etc. TLDs corresponding to brands: .sncf, .mma, community TLDs and generic TLDs).

m DNs: Year-end data expressed in millions of Domain Names



* Other Legacy TLDs: generic TLDs created before 2012, such as .aero, .asia, .biz, .net, .org, .info, .mobi, etc.



** Total gTLDs: measures all the domain names managed under a contract with ICANN.



*** ccTLDs or “country code Top-Level Domains”, domains corresponding to territories, such as the . fr for France. The data presented no longer includes “Penny TLDs” i.e. ccTLDs retailed at very low prices, if not free of charge. These ccTLDs are subject to very large upward and downward movements that do not reflect actual market developments and bias aggregate data.



**** Penny ccTLDs: estimated volume of names filed in these “low-cost” or free domains

More details and, as usual, an in-depth investigation of market trends here.

I hope you enjoy the research and the read!