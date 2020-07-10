The Global Domain Name Market in 2019: Will New TLDs Create a Sensation?

Afnic, the association that manages and operates various TLDs including the .fr, has published its report on the global domain name market in 2019.
The report highlights a slight upturn in the market, which has generally continued the growth initiated in 2018. Thus, the global domain name market accounted for approximately 346 million domain names at the end of December 2019, up 4.7% compared to 4.0% in 2018.
Distribution among the main TLDs:
181 million legacy TLDs (.com, .net, .org, etc.);
132 million ccTLDs (so-called "geographic" TLDs, corresponding to a territory or country like the .fr);
33 million "new TLDs" created from 2014 onwards (nTLDs encompass different segments including the geoTLD: .bzh, .paris, .alsace, etc. TLDs corresponding to brands: .sncf, .mma, community TLDs and generic TLDs).
More details and, as usual, an in-depth investigation of market trends here.
