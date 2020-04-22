5G and Coronavirus Disruption: How Big Data Can Help

Graffiti spotted in East London. (Justin Setterfield / Getty Images)

Just a few months ago, one of the biggest tech stories around was the ongoing rollout of 5G telecoms networks around the world. Now, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything. The crisis is having a huge effect on the smartphone industry and is forcing many companies to think again about how they store their data securely whilst supporting remote workers.

If 5G has been mentioned in relation to the pandemic, it's generally been in the context of false — and often ludicrous — conspiracy theories. But look a little deeper, and you'll see that the 5G industry is quietly having quite a good time during the crisis. Whilst concerns about 5G security remain, the extra speed and data processing capacity that 5G networks provide are being actively deployed to fight coronavirus, and the technology might come out of the crisis with its public perception significantly improved.

5G and Coronavirus: the Myths

First, let's deal with those conspiracy theories. The "theory" is that the carrier signal used by 5G towers is harmful, and that — in some vague, unexplained way — it can cause coronavirus. This idea seems to have its origin in the fact that the city where the virus originated, Wuhan, was in the process of rolling out 5G connectivity when the disease emerged. This has led to 5G towers being attacked in various countries, but particularly in the UK: the BBC reports that at least three 5G towers were set alight within the last week, and police and fire services were called to extinguish the flames.

It should go without saying that this "theory" is nonsense. Full Fact, an independent fact-checking charity in the UK, explored the claims after a tabloid newspaper covered them recently, and found that although 5G uses a higher frequency of radio waves than 4G or 3G, regulators in the UK have recorded 5G electromagnetic radiation levels well below international guidelines.

This is not to say that the virus isn't causing problems. There have been reports that phishing attacks have spiked due to the pandemic, for instance. This is certainly worrying, but these attacks are nothing different from the types of phishing attacks that have been seen for years, and so it is hardly credible to blame the virus for them.

Business as Usual?

Whilst these conspiracy theories circulate, some countries are quietly getting on with their 5G rollout. China has actually accelerated the pace of its 5G implementation even while the virus rages, and is expected to be able to offer 5G to every citizen ahead of schedule, and at a significantly lower cost than was originally forecast.

In other places, the pandemic has slowed plans to offer full-spectrum 5G. Both the UK and members of the EU have said that the crisis has forced them to put plans on hold, largely due to the difficulties involved with shipping components from China. Governments in Europe are (rightly) focused on ensuring that the existing 4G network is reliable and secure, but it's also notable that there have been no plans to cancel the rollout of 5G in the region.

Overall, then, the pandemic is likely to have little effect on the direction of travel when it comes to 5G. And in fact, in places where the network is already up and running, it is helping to combat the virus.

How 5G is Helping to Fight COVID-19

When the virus struck, many engineers working with 5G networks sensed an immediate opportunity to contribute to the fight against it. Many of these engineers had long been exploring how the increased data capacity of the 5G network could be combined with unlimited cloud storage systems and machine learning to inform digital marketing, customer outreach, and web traffic analysis.

These systems typically rely on a number of interlinked systems: data collection tools that pull data from smartphones and other devices; telecoms networks that are used to communicate these data; cloud storage systems to hold it; and (sometimes AI-driven) data analysis software to draw conclusions from it.

Looked at in this way, it becomes immediately apparent why 5G networks are so desired by systems engineers, and why these systems could be immediately re-purposed to help fight COVID-19: much of the analysis that is required for contact tracing and the process of searching for a cure to the pandemic is already available to tech firms.

It's no surprise, therefore, that many of these firms are now offering their services to help fight Corona. The ways in which they are doing so are varied, but almost all of them — at some level — rely on the enhanced data-sharing abilities that the 5G network provides:

Artificial intelligence company Infervision, for instance, has recently launched a coronavirus AI solution that helps front-line healthcare workers detect and monitor the disease efficiently, based on the sharing of data from individual healthcare facilities.

Similarly, Google's DeepMind division has re-purposed its latest AI algorithms and its computing power to understand the proteins that might make up the virus and published the findings to help others develop treatments.

BenevolentAI is also using it's AI systems to build drugs that can fight the world's toughest diseases and is now helping support the efforts to treat coronavirus, and this is the first time that the company has used its systems to investigate infectious diseases.

All of these systems might be generally described as Big Data platforms, in that they make use of the huge datasets that are generated by today's acquisition systems. Though there remain significant concerns about the security of these systems, it's undeniable that the 5G network's increased data capabilities will be necessary to the realization of their potential.

The Future

At the broadest level, in fact, it can be argued that the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to significant improvement in the public perception of 5G. Once the short-term conspiracy theories pass, the contribution of the technology to the fight against the virus could be the strongest argument for it's wider implementation.

As this implementation continues, it's also likely that the lessons learned during the crisis will lead to large-scale changes in the way that both companies and governments operate. Global lockdowns are already leading many legislatures to consider making remote voting standards, and workers who have been working from home for the last few months might be reluctant to move back into their offices.

Underpinning these changes will be the 5G network, which will provide the extra bandwidth required to make remote working and voting possible, as well as the ability to analyze reams of clinical data in search of a cure. And that might mean that the next time a pandemic arrives, we will find a cure much more quickly.