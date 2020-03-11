Good Internet Hygiene During the COVID-19 Pandemic

We are all aware of the steps for mitigating the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19):
• Wash your hands.
• Practice social distancing.
• Report exposure.
But these are not the only activities to practice right now. Cyber-criminals are taking advantage of this health crisis and the emotional upheaval it creates to perpetrate their crimes. Therefore, we also need to exercise good internet hygiene. In a time of crisis or tragedy, bad actors don't slow down; their efforts amplify. They want our money, our data, access to our employers and anything else they can possibly monetize.
The most common risk vectors are in phishing attacks and malware exploits. Most people — even the non-technically savvy — can detect many of these threats with just a little effort. The following actions will help:
For businesses, it is important to do a threat assessment and understand how your day-to-day operations may have changed during the pandemic. Consider revisiting your tools to scan your networks and your email. If you have employees typically in your building that are now remote, educate them on the risks and provide tools for identifying abuse.
At Afilias, we are practicing all the above as well as heightening our systems to the new specific pandemic related threats for the domains in our portfolio. We continue our commitment to reviewing 100% of all new domain registrations to do our part in mitigating this and all other technical domain abuse.
If you believe you have found an abusive domain, report it - to your internet provider, the registrar for the domain name, or ICANN.
Meanwhile, wash your hands, watch for phishing attacks, and stay well!
