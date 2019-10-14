Home / News I have a News Tip

FCC Gives Google, Sony and Others Full Authorization for Commercial Deployment of 3.5 GHz Spectrum

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 28, 2020 9:39 AM PST
The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday announced it is allowing full commercial use of 3.5 GHz band for broadband connectivity and 5G. The FCC has named Google, Sony, CommScope and Federated Wireless, Inc. as Spectrum Access System (SAS) administrators and given them full authorization to operate commercial services in the band. CBRS Alliance, the industry organization that is driving the development, commercialization, and adoption 3.5 GHz CBRS band in the U.S. via the OnGo brand, said in its statement yesterday:

"Full Commercial Deployment is the final stage in the commercialization process that started in 2013 when the FCC began pursuing an innovative shared spectrum model in the 3.5 GHz band. ... Federal agencies including the FCC, National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), Institute for Telecommunication Sciences (ITS), and Department of Defense, along with the Wireless Innovation Forum and the 159 members of the CBRS Alliance, have come together to foster commercial usage of the 3.5 GHz band."

"Prior to commercial availability, the 3.5 GHz CBRS band was used primarily by the Department of Defense (DoD), mostly for shipborne radar systems. To ensure that the DoD has continued access to the band, Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) networks have been deployed along the U.S. coast."

