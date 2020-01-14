Call for Participation – ICANN DNSSEC and Security Workshop at ICANN67, Cancun, Mexico

The ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC) and the Internet Society Deploy360 Programme are planning a DNSSEC and Security Workshop during the ICANN67 meeting held from 07-12 March 2020 in Cancun, Mexico.
The original DNSSEC Workshop has been a part of ICANN meetings for many years and has provided a forum for both experienced and new people to meet, present, and discuss current and future DNSSEC deployments. The program committee added a new focus on security to the workshop to address various emerging security related issues such as DoT/DoH impacts and potential abuses, impacts of RPKI deployments, BGP hijacking, and other Internet-related routing issues.
For reference, the most recent session was held at the ICANN Annual General Meeting in Montreal, Quebec on 06 November 2019. The presentations and transcripts are available at: https://66.schedule.icann.org/meetings/1116787 and https://66.schedule.icann.org/meetings/1116788
The DNSSEC and Security Workshop Program Committee is developing a 3-hour program. Proposals are sought for the following topic areas:
1. Global DNSSEC Activities Panel
For this panel, we are seeking participation from those who have been involved in DNSSEC deployment as well as from those who have not deployed DNSSEC but who have a keen interest in the challenges and benefits of deployment, including Root Key Signing Key (KSK) Rollover activities and plans.
2. DNSSEC Best Practice
Now that DNSSEC has become an operational norm for many registries, registrars, and ISPs, what have we learned about how we manage DNSSEC? Do you still submit/accept DS records with Digest Type 1? What is the best practice around key roll-overs? What about Algorithm roll-overs? Do you use and support DNSKEY Algorithms 13-16? How often do you review your disaster recovery procedures? Is there operational familiarity within your customer support teams? What operational statistics have we gathered about DNSSEC? Are there experiences being documented in the form of best practices, or something similar, for transfer of signed zones? Activities and issues related to DNSSEC in the DNS Root Zone are also desired.
3. DNSSEC Deployment Challenges
The program committee is seeking input from those that are interested in implementation of DNSSEC but have general or particular concerns with DNSSEC. In particular, we are seeking input from individuals that would be willing to participate in a panel that would discuss questions of the following nature:
4. Security Panel
New to recent workshops, the program committee is looking for presentations on DNS and Routing topics that could impact the security and/or stability of the Internet.
In addition, we welcome suggestions for additional topics, either for inclusion in the ICANN67 workshop, or for consideration for future workshops.
If you are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-2 sentence) description of your proposed presentation to dnssec-cancun@isoc.org by 07 February 2020.
Thank you,
Andrew and Kathy
On behalf of the DNSSEC and Security Workshop Program Committee:
Mark Elkins, DNS/ZACR
Jacques Latour, .CA
Russ Mundy, Parsons
Ondrej Filip, CZ.NIC
Yoshiro Yoneya, JPRS
Fred Baker, ISC
Dan York, Internet Society
To post comments, please login or create an account.
Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform
Sponsored byAppDetex
Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byWhoisXML API
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byVerisign