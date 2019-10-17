CENTR Reports Decreased Growth in European ccTLDs

According to the latest quarterly report from the Council of European National Top-Level Domain Registries (CENTR), the median growth in European ccTLDs during 2019 was recorded at 2.4% YOY, down from the 3.1% recorded at the same time in 2018. "Despite the low growth, other performance indicators such as delete and renewal ratios have been stable," CENTR adds. Other noteworthy highlights from the report:

— Across Europe, country market share for local ccTLDs is 54% on average, based on registrants based in the country. For almost all countries, the local ccTLD is the largest by local registrations, generally followed by .com or .eu. Other ccTLD penetration indicators are domains per 100 capita at 6.1 and sites in the Alexa top 1000 which sits at 30

— Market mover European ccTLDs over the past year were .uk (United Kingdom), .ie (Ireland) and .me (Montenegro), among others. The Irish ccTLD (.ie) has performed particularly well, having recorded high growth and an increased global Cisco rank.