Home / News I have a News Tip

Vint Cerf Says He Is in Favor of .ORG Acquisition, Explains Why

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 14, 2020 12:39 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 266

In a post published today titled, "A Stronger Future for .org and the Internet," by Vint Cerf — often referred to as one the father's of the Internet — he has expressed his disappointment with the controversy surrounding Ethos Capital's proposed acquisition of the Public Interest Registry (operator of .ORG domain). He notes that he is "in favor of this acquisition" and explains why. Among the various reasons provided, Cert notes:

"[I]t is worth remembering that .org was managed by several for-profit companies in the past: Network Solutions, SAIC and VeriSign. As nearly as I can tell, these operations were beneficial and, at least, not harmful, to the .org brand."

"[T]he Internet Society did not seek this transaction, but its Board of Trustees responded with due diligence and with the help of highly qualified financial advisors to conclude that this was a transaction in its interest, and that it would further the Internet Society's fundamental purposes regarding the Internet and its beneficial operation."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Domain Names, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Registry Services
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

Brand Protection

Sponsored byAppDetex

Whois

Sponsored byWhoisXML API

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybercrime

Sponsored byThreat Intelligence Platform

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics