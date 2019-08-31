Home / News I have a News Tip

Red Sea Region Suffers From Multi-Day Internet Outage Following an Undersea Cable Cut

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jan 14, 2020 6:33 PM PST
Damage to a single submarine cable has left the entire Red Sea region disconnected from the Internet. Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and Ethiopia have all suffered from the last week's cut of the so-called Falcon cable; however, Yemen has suffered the most with an 80 percent drop in capacity due to its underdeveloped infrastructure. Fixing the cable will not be so simple – Lily Hay Newman reporting in Wired: "Yemen has three submarine cable landings — a Falcon connection in the east, another Falcon connection in the west, and a third landing in the port city of Aden, which connects to two other cables altogether. Due to an ongoing civil war, Aden is the temporary capital of Yemen, controlled by the Hadi government; Houthi-controlled territory geographically divides the country. ... Even under ideal circumstances, it can take weeks to repair a cut cable."

