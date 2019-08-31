New York City Releases Internet Master Plan For City's Broadband Future

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chief Technology Officer John Paul Farmer today announced an Internet Master Plan for the City aimed to chart a path for internet providers in the private sector to work in partnership with the City in order to address market gaps and deliver universal broadband to New Yorkers. The administration says this plan includes the City working with service providers and permitting entities to optimize real estate such as rooftops, light poles and building fiber-optic lines to connect City assets. Also noted:

— Current broadband subscription costs a burden on the budgets of low-income families. 46% of New York City households living in poverty do not have broadband at home. The Bronx has the highest percentage of residents without home broadband at almost 38%.

— While many New Yorkers use a mobile connection and a home connection, New Yorkers increasingly need both connections to make full use of the internet. Forty percent of households do not have this level of connectivity today.