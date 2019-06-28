Home / News I have a News Tip

Fiber Infrastructure in China Has Grown Nine Times Faster Than in the U.S. Since 2013

By CircleID Reporter
  • Dec 05, 2019 4:14 PM PST
While developed and developing countries are fully aware of the importance of robust Internet infrastructure in the digital age, none have the same level of ambition that has fueled China's aggressive rollout strategy over the past seven years. In 2013, 17 percent of consumers in both China and the U.S. had access to a fiber internet connection, but in 2019, China's penetration has jumped to 86 percent while the U.S. is only at 25 percent, reports BroadbandNow. "While America continues to suffer from an immense digital divide, China's government has made incredible progress building out a state-sponsored super network of fiber optic connections." China's state-owned Internet backbone has played a pivotal role in its expedient rollout with billions of dollars invested into the project over the past two decades, says the report.

