Our Digital Illiteracy

Pew Research Center recently surveyed 4,272 adults and tested their knowledge of basic computer topics. The results showed that there was a lack of general knowledge about a few of the terms that are important for how people use the Internet.

For example, the survey showed that only 30% of survey takers knew that website starting with https:// means that the information provided over that site is encrypted.

Only 28% of respondents understood the concept of two-factor authentication — something that Google and Microsoft say can eliminate nearly 100% of hacking of a connection.

Only 24% understood the purpose of private browsing.

The respondents fared better on a few topics. For example, two-thirds of respondents understood the danger of phishing, but it's a bit scary that one out of three users didn't. 63% understand that cookies allow websites to track user visits and other activities on web sites.

48% of respondents understood the concept of net neutrality — the technology topic that has gotten the most press over the last four years.

A few of the questions were a bit smug. Only 15% of people could identify a picture of Jack Dorsey, the founder of Twitter. I have to admit that this is a question I would also have failed because I don't much care about the personalities of the people behind web companies — even though I follow the issues involving these companies closely.

It's probably not surprising that younger users did better on the survey question than older users. It's still a bit shocking, though, that only 1% of survey takers got every question right.

The bottom line of this survey is that the general public probably has a much lower knowledge of the Internet that many web companies and ISPs assume. I think this survey highlights an opportunity for small ISPs to educate customers by passing on safety tips or important knowledge about the web.

ISPs communicate with users on log-in pages, when billing and on their web site. It wouldn't be hard to add some recurring messages, such as: "Did you know that web sites that start with https use an encrypted connection with users and provide for a safer connection?" Experienced web users will blow past such messages, but we know that repeating messages eventually make an impression on most people.

It's easy for technical folks to assume that the public understands basic concepts about the web — but surveys like this one remind us that's necessarily true.