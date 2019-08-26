Home / News I have a News Tip

EFF: For ISPs to Retain Power to Censor the Internet, DNS Needs to Remain Leaky

By CircleID Reporter
  • Oct 29, 2019 12:00 PM PDT
EFF's Senior Legislative Counsel, Ernesto Falcon, in a post on Monday has argued that major ISPs in the U.S. — the likes of Comcast, AT&T;, and Verizon — are aggressively influencing legislators to stop the deployment of DNS over HTTPS (DoH), "a technology that will give users one of the biggest upgrades to their Internet privacy and security since the proliferation of HTTPS." He writes:

"The reason the ISPs are fighting so hard is that DoH might undo their multi-million dollar political effort to take away user privacy. DoH isn't a Google technology — it's a standard, like HTTPS. They know that."

"The major ISPs have also pointed out that centralization of DNS may not be great for user privacy in the long run. That's true, but that would not be an issue if everyone adopted DoH across the board."

Related topics: Access Providers, DNS, DNS Security, Internet Governance, Policy & Regulation, Privacy
I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

