Germany's New Rules for Developing 5G Mobile Networks Will Not Exclude China's Huawei Technologies

German regulators have released a set of guidelines addressing network security for companies wanting to help build next-generation 5G infrastructure. The conditions have not excluded China's Huawei Technologies despite the United States pressure on its allies to shut out the Chinese vendor. "We are not taking a pre-emptive decision to ban any actor, or any company," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters. "German operators are all customers of Huawei and have warned that banning the Chinese vendor would add years of delays and billions of dollars in costs to launching 5G networks," says Reuters. The new German rules follow the European Union's recent warnings concerning increased risks of cyber attacks on 5G networks by state-backed actors, which also did not specifically mention China as a threat in its report.