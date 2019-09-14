Call for Participation – ICANN DNSSEC and Security Workshop at ICANN66, Montreal, Canada

The ICANN Security and Stability Advisory Committee (SSAC) and the Internet Society Deploy360 Programme are planning a DNSSEC and Security Workshop on Wednesday, 06 November 2019, during the ICANN66 meeting held from 02-07 November 2019 in Montreal, Canada. The original DNSSEC Workshop has been a part of ICANN meetings for many years and has provided a forum for both experienced and new people to meet, present and discuss current and future DNSSEC deployments.

For the upcoming ICANN 66 session, the program committee added a new focus on security to the workshop to address various emerging security related issues such as DNS-over-TLS (DoT) / DNS-over-HTTPS(DoH) impacts and potential abuses, impacts of RPKI deployments, BGP hijacking and other Internet-related routing issues.

For reference, the most recent session was held at the ICANN Policy Forum in Marrakech, Morocco on 24 June 2019. The presentations and transcripts are available at:

https://65.schedule.icann.org/meetings/1058207 and https://65.schedule.icann.org/meetings/1058208.

The DNSSEC and Security Workshop Program Committee is developing a 3-hour program. Proposals are sought for the following topic areas:

1. Global DNSSEC Activities Panel

For this panel, we are seeking participation from those who have been involved in DNSSEC deployment as well as from those who have not deployed DNSSEC but who have a keen interest in the challenges and benefits of deployment, including Root Key Signing Key (KSK) Rollover activities and plans.

2. DNSSEC Best Practice

Now that DNSSEC has become an operational norm for many registries, registrars, and ISPs, what have we learned about how we manage DNSSEC? Do you still submit/accept DS records with Digest Type 1? What is the best practice around key roll-overs? What about Algorithm roll-overs? Do you use and support DNSKEY Algorithms 13-16? How often do you review your disaster recovery procedures? Is there operational familiarity within your customer support teams? What operational statistics have we gathered about DNSSEC? Are there experiences being documented in the form of best practices, or something similar, for transfer of signed zones? Activities and issues related to DNSSEC in the DNS Root Zone are also desired.

3. DNSSEC Deployment Challenges

The program committee is seeking input from those that are interested in implementation of DNSSEC but have general or particular concerns with DNSSEC. In particular, we are seeking input from individuals that would be willing to participate in a panel that would discuss questions of the following nature:

Are there any policies directly or indirectly impeding your DNSSEC deployment? (RRR model, CDS/CDNSKEY automation)

What are your most significant concerns with DNSSEC, e.g., complexity, training, implementation, operation or something else?

What do you expect DNSSEC to do for you and what doesn't it do?

What do you see as the most important trade-offs with respect to doing or not doing DNSSEC?

4. Security Panel

New to the workshop, the program committee is looking for presentations on DNS and Routing topics that could impact the security and/or stability of the internet.

DoH and DoT implementation issues, challenges and opportunities

RPKI adoption and implementation issues, challenges and opportunities

BGP/routing/hijack issues, challenges and opportunities

MANRS implementation challenges and opportunities

Emerging threats that could impact (real or perceived) the security and/or stability of the internet

Domain hacking/hijacking prevention, best practice and techniques

Browser related security implementations

DMARC Challenges, opportunities and Best Practices

BGP Flowspec challenges, opportunities and Best Practices

In addition, we welcome suggestions for additional topics, either for inclusion in the ICANN66 workshop, or for consideration for future workshops.

If you will be at ICANN 66 in Montreal (or can get there) and are interested in participating, please send a brief (1-2 sentence) description of your proposed presentation to dnssec-montreal@isoc.org by **Friday, 27 September 2019**

Thank you,

Andrew and Kathy

On behalf of the DNSSEC and Security Workshop Program Committee:

Mark Elkins, DNS/ZACR

Jacques Latour, .CA

Russ Mundy, Parsons

Ondrej Filip, CZ.NIC

Yoshiro Yoneya, JPRS

Fred Baker, ISC

Dan York, Internet Society