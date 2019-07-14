Corporate Domain Name Management Becoming More Difficult – Is Anyone Surprised?

Brandsight recently concluded their Third Annual Domain Management Survey. Designed to uncover issues of greatest concern to corporate domain name professionals, the survey was sent to more than 300 companies. The companies that responded spanned all verticals, ranging from financial services to high-tech to consumer packaged goods. Of those that responded, 18% had portfolios smaller than 500 domains, 34% had mid-sized portfolios containing 501–3,000 domains, 32% had large portfolios containing 3,001–10,000 domains. Sixteen percent had portfolios with more than 10,000 domains.
Similar to last year, this year's survey revealed that ensuring the security of domain name portfolios was an extremely important goal for the vast majority of respondents. And more than half of all respondents felt that managing their respective domain name portfolios had become more difficult over the past year, which represented a slight increase over last year. Seventy-seven percent cited cutting costs as a goal, and 69% said that paring portfolios is a challenge.
Highlight's from this year's survey included:
While domain professionals aren't dealing with lots of new registry launches, there is still pressure to contain costs, pare portfolios, and justify ROI. Add in the new complexity of not having access to full domain name ownership information, and it's completely understandable why more than half of domain professionals feel that their job is becoming more difficult.
