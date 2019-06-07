Huawei Founder in a Staff Memo Warns Company Is Facing a 'Live-or-Die Moment'

Ren Zhengfei, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Huawei Technologies

In a memo sent to employees on Monday, Ren Zhengfei, the 74-year-old Huawei founder, has asked its employees to work aggressively towards sales targets and warned that the company is facing a "live-or-die moment." The memo sent to employees on Monday contained numerous military metaphors according to Reuters, which states to have seen the content. An excerpt from the memo reads: "If you cannot do the job, then make way for our tank to roll; And if you want to come on the battlefield, you can tie a rope around the 'tank' to pull it along, everyone needs this sort of determination!" Sijia Jiang who broke the story in Reuters today reports "Huawei will spend more on production equipment this year to ensure supply continuity, cut redundant roles and demote inefficient managers as its grapples with a 'live-or-die moment' in the wake of U.S. export curbs ... Ren said in June the ban was worse than expected..." The memo follows U.S. decision this week to delay the trade ban for 90 days to help U.S. customers "wean themselves off."