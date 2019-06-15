Home / News I have a News Tip

There's a Full-On War for Cybersecurity Talent, CEOs Forking Millions to Fill Roles

By CircleID Reporter
  • Aug 08, 2019 4:46 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 1,019

With companies realizing the threat of hefty fines, lawsuits, and executive resignations that can follow security breaches, companies are scrambling to scoop up scarce security experts. A company this year had to pay $2.5 million to fill a cybersecurity role that it paid $650,000 in 2012, reports Anders Melin in a Bloomberg story: "The growing compensation packages and broadened responsibilities are a dramatic shift for a group of workers who once confined to obscure IT departments, little more than an afterthought to senior management. In the 12 months ended August 2018, there were more than 300,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. ... Globally, the shortage is estimated to exceed 1 million in coming years, studies have shown."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Cybersecurity
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

View All Topics