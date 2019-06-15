There's a Full-On War for Cybersecurity Talent, CEOs Forking Millions to Fill Roles

With companies realizing the threat of hefty fines, lawsuits, and executive resignations that can follow security breaches, companies are scrambling to scoop up scarce security experts. A company this year had to pay $2.5 million to fill a cybersecurity role that it paid $650,000 in 2012, reports Anders Melin in a Bloomberg story: "The growing compensation packages and broadened responsibilities are a dramatic shift for a group of workers who once confined to obscure IT departments, little more than an afterthought to senior management. In the 12 months ended August 2018, there were more than 300,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the U.S. ... Globally, the shortage is estimated to exceed 1 million in coming years, studies have shown."