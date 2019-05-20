OneWeb Fails in Latest Attempt to Get Russian Approval for Its Worldwide Internet Coverage Plan

Russian State Commission for Radio Frequencies has denied the global satellite communications company OneWeb to use a certain band of radio frequencies in Russia that the company seeks as part of its plan to launch hundreds of satellites into orbit to provide worldwide internet coverage. The company has failed to get approval for its application for frequencies in Russia since 2017 even though OneWeb founded a joint venture with state space corporation Roscosmos. "Russian federal telecommunications regulator Roskomnadzor earlier objected to the allocation of frequencies to OneWeb with the claim that it could cause interference with other space systems," according to a report by the telecompaper.