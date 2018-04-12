Gartner Says Worldwide IaaS Public Cloud Services Market Grew 31.3% in 2018

The worldwide infrastructure as a service (IaaS) market grew 31.3% in 2018, reaching $32.4 billion, up from $24.7 billion in 2017, according to Gartner, Inc. Amazon is reported once again as the No. 1 vendor in the IaaS market in 2018, followed by Microsoft, Alibaba, Google and IBM. "Despite strong growth across the board, the cloud market's consolidation favors the large and dominant providers, with smaller and niche providers losing share," said Sid Nag, research vice president at Gartner. "This is an indication that scalability matters when it comes to the public cloud IaaS business. Only those providers who invest capital expenditure in building out data centers at scale across multiple regions will succeed and continue to capture market share. Offering rich feature functionality across the cloud technology stack will be the ticket to success, as well."