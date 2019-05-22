Home / News I have a News Tip

Telesat and the Government of Canada Join Forces to Tackle Canada's Digital Divide

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 26, 2019 10:55 AM PDT
  Comments: 0
  Views: 128

The Canadian satellite operator, Telesat announced this week that it has partnered with the Government of Canada in a mission to provide affordable high-speed Internet connectivity across rural and remote areas of Canada through the development of Telesat's LEO Satellite Constellation. Close to 2.3 million households in Canada currently have no access to high-speed Internet, mainly due to the high cost of installing fiber-optic cables in the remote parts of Canada. The new partnership aims to change that by making high-quality Internet access at affordable rates. The partnership is expected to generate $1.2 billion (CAD) in revenue for Telesat over ten years, which includes a contribution of up to $600M (CAD) from the Government of Canada.

Related topics: Access Providers, Broadband, Telecom, Wireless
