Nominet, the .UK Operator Says Its Domain Dispute Resolution Service Has Saved £180 Million to Date

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 25, 2019 1:53 PM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 150

Nominet, the company responsible for operating Britain's .UK top-level domain, on Tuesday, released its 2018 annual summary of domain name disputes based on its Dispute Resolution Service (DRS), which the company says allows .UK disputes to be settled quickly. DRS is saving millions in court costs — over £6 million in 2018 and almost £180 million since the DRS was launched, says Eleanor Bradley, Nominet's Managing Director of Registry Solutions. DRS was launched in 2001 to offer an efficient, transparent method of resolving disputes relating to .UK domain names by settling disputes through mediation or an independent expert decision. Also reported are additional stats, including the following:

— "The year saw cases bought by complainants from 26 different countries, led by the UK (472) followed by the US (44), with France (18) and Germany (12) swapping places from the 2017 ranking."

— "Respondents were more widely dispersed, coming from 41 different countries in 2018, up from the 34 recorded in 2017. The UK continues to lead with 504 respondents, with the US second (15) and China third (8)."

— "The average length of time DRS cases take from being filed to being closed decreased from 57 to around 50 days."

