Home / News I have a News Tip

EU Court of Justice Ruling Could Result in Cutting Off Data Flows to US

By CircleID Reporter
  • Jul 15, 2019 11:41 AM PDT
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 405

EU holds an eight-hour-long hearing taking an extensive look at whether US surveillance practices break European data protection laws. "This case could potentially rupture the mechanisms that allow personal data to flow across the Atlantic," writes Peter Swire in a report on the July 9th European Court of Justice hearing in case C-311/18, also known as "Schrems II." Swire adds: "Should the Court so decide, it would soon be illegal for companies and services we use every day to transfer personal data from the EU to the US. Such a determination, however, may result in an absurdity; EU citizens' data could not travel to the US for fear of intrusive surveillance, but could flow unimpeded to China, a nation with surveillance practices ripped from the pages of a dystopian science fiction novel."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Internet Governance, Law, Policy & Regulation, Privacy
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics