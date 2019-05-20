EU Court of Justice Ruling Could Result in Cutting Off Data Flows to US

EU holds an eight-hour-long hearing taking an extensive look at whether US surveillance practices break European data protection laws. "This case could potentially rupture the mechanisms that allow personal data to flow across the Atlantic," writes Peter Swire in a report on the July 9th European Court of Justice hearing in case C-311/18, also known as "Schrems II." Swire adds: "Should the Court so decide, it would soon be illegal for companies and services we use every day to transfer personal data from the EU to the US. Such a determination, however, may result in an absurdity; EU citizens' data could not travel to the US for fear of intrusive surveillance, but could flow unimpeded to China, a nation with surveillance practices ripped from the pages of a dystopian science fiction novel."