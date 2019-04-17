Google Announces a New Private Subsea Cable Connecting Africa With Europe

Google on Friday announced a new private subsea cable, called "Equiano," to connect Africa with Europe. This will be Google's third fully funded private undersea cable in addition to fourteen other cable investments globally. In the past three years, Google has invested $47 billion in expanding its massive global infrastructure. "Equiano will be the first subsea cable to incorporate optical switching at the fiber-pair level, rather than the traditional approach of wavelength-level switching," says Google. The first phase of the project will connect South Africa with Portugal and is expected to complete in 2021.