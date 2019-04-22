Afnic Reveals the Results of Its Study of the World’s Domain Name Market in 2018

A new publication of Afnic deals with the overall trends of the Domain Name market in 2018.

The publication of ICANN statistics as at the end of last year allows a quantified assessment of 2018, a period of moderate upswing after the "set-down" of 2017. The data on which this study is based come from ICANN reports (Transactions - registries), from information provided by registries in certain frameworks such as the Council of European National Top-Level Domain Registries (CENTR) or the AsiaPacific Top-Level Domain Association (APTLD) or via their websites, and research conducted by Afnic. In some cases, we have also relied on specialized sites such as NTLDSTATS.COM. Our figures may vary slightly from those reported by other sources, in particular, due to the lack of precise data for certain country code Top-Level Domains (ccTLDs).

At the end of 2018, the global domain name market represented some 330 million domain names, including:

176 million legacy TLDs (.COM, .NET, .ORG, etc.),

27 million nTLDs created from 2014 onwards,

and 126 million ccTLDs (so-called "geographic" domains).

Overall market growth in 2018 was 4.0%, an improvement compared with 1.2% in 2017.

An upswing was therefore observed in 2018 after the turbulent period of 2015-2017, but the pace of growth remained well below the levels recorded in the early years of the decade. 2019 should continue this trend of moderate growth.

The full report available here.

Bests

Loic Damilaville

Market Research manager

AFNIC