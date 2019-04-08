Home / Blogs

Food for Thought on the "New TLD" Business Models

By Loic Damilaville
  • May 24, 2019 7:28 AM PDT
Loic Damilaville

There is always some degree of confusion in discussions about the "new TLDs". Some points of view try to be optimistic, others on the contrary only highlight the bad news, and most refer indistinctly to the "new TLDs" as if they did not break down into different segments, each of which obeys dynamics and constraints of its own.

The purpose of this post is to provide some food for thought and to shed some light on those dynamics and constraints, not only for the stakeholders in the domain name ecosystem but also for all those who might want to obtain their own TLD one day.

A second objective is to show that the key success factors for these different types of TLDs are clearly not volume-based, at least for some of them. The concept of volume only makes sense for "commercial" nTLDs, the longevity of which is based on the sale of domain names to third parties. The success of a TLD relies more on its ability to generate value for its registry and the Internet community, and this value is measured differently from segment to segment.

You will find the whole text of this post here on Afnic's website.

By Loic Damilaville, Market Research Manager at Afnic
Related topics: Domain Names, Registry Services, New TLDs
