Britain to Involve Huwawei in Nation's 5G Rollout Amid US Ban

Top British officials have given the green light to the Chinese technology giant Huawei to participate in the development of the 5G wireless network in the United Kingdom, reports the Washington Post. Brian Fung and Ellen Nakashima reporting. "Britain's decision to move forward with Huawei will not be official until it is announced by the secretary for digital culture and reported to Parliament. But the council's conclusion to let Huawei participate, even in a limited way, in Britain's 5G rollout would be a significant diplomatic defeat for the United States, which has argued that Huawei's networking equipment cannot be trusted — and could be used for spying purposes or to disrupt networks."