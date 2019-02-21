EURid Report Reveals Europe's .EU TLD Shrank by Over 130K Domains in 2018

EURid, the registry manager of Europe's .EU top-level domain, released its Annual Report today, revealing that in 2018 the total net registrations decreased by 130,305 (from 3,815,055 to 3,684,750). The organization has also added that .EU growth in domain registration mainly happened in Cyprus, Portugal, Romania, and Ireland, and Norway (an EEA country).

— "The decline in the overall number of registrations can be attributed both to a reduction in the number of new registrations in the UK (mainly due to the UK's withdrawal from the EU, which resulted in the UK falling from being the No. 4 market for .eu to No. 6 in one year), and to the increased efforts of EURid to build a trustworthy and secure .eu namespace which resulted in over 35 000 domain names being suspended in H2 2018." (EURid press release)

— "With Brexit looming they risk losing a significant percentage of their namespace if the European Commission do not adopt a more reasonable stance towards domains registered in the UK." (Michele Neylon)