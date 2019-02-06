Home / News I have a News Tip

Hacker Has Released Close to a Billion User Records Over the Past Two Months, Reports ZDNet

By CircleID Reporter
  • Apr 15, 2019 2:14 PM PDT
A going by the name of Gnosticplayers has claimed responsibility for the hacking of 44 companies resulting in over a billion user data. Hacker also gotten dangerously close to releasing the records, ZDNet reports. "Last week, the hacker notified ZDNet about his latest release — Round 5 — containing the data of 65.5 million users, which the hacker claims to have taken from six companies: gaming platform Mindjolt, digital mall Wanelo, e-invitations and RSVP platform Evite, South Korean travel company Yanolja, women's fashion store Moda Operandi, and Apple repair center iCracked." The hacker has also been quite candid about his sudden public appearance, claiming there is another reason to his hack than the obvious.

Related topics: Cyberattack, Cybercrime
