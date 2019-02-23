Home / News I have a News Tip

Cybersecurity Continues to Be the US Securities and Exchange Commission's Top Priority for 2019

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 27, 2019 1:21 PM PDT
For the fourth year, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Office continues to include cybersecurity as one of the top enforcement priorities for 2019. "Examinations will focus on, among other things, proper configuration of network storage devices, information security governance generally, and policies and procedures related to retail trading information security," says the report issued by the Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations (OCIE) of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). "Specific to investment advisers, OCIE will emphasize cybersecurity practices at investment advisers with multiple branch offices, including those that have recently merged with other investment advisers, and continue to focus on, among other areas, governance and risk assessment, access rights and controls, data loss prevention, vendor management, training, and incident response." Full report here.

Related topics: Cybersecurity, Policy & Regulation
