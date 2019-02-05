Home / News I have a News Tip

WIPO Reports Cybersquatting Cases Grew by 12% Reaching New Records in 2018

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 18, 2019 10:58 AM PDT
According to a report from the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), trademark owners filed a record 3,447 cases under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy (UDRP) with WIPO’s Arbitration and Mediation Center in 2018.

"WIPO’s 2018 caseload covered 5,655 domain names in total." Disputes involving domain names registered in new generic Top-Level Domains (gTLDs) accounted for some 13% of the total, with disputes most commonly found in .ONLINE, .LIFE, and .APP. Representing 73% of the gTLD caseload, .COM demonstrated the continuing popularity of the legacy gTLDs.

The top three sectors of complainant activity were banking and finance (12% of all cases), biotechnology and pharmaceuticals (11%), and Internet and IT (11%).

