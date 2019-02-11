Russians Take to the Streets to Protest Against New Internet Restrictions

Thousands of Russians in Moscow and other cities rallied on Sunday against tighter internet restrictions. The protest is reported to be one of the most prominent in the Russian capital in years. Reuters reports: "Lawmakers last month backed tighter internet controls contained in legislation they say is necessary to prevent foreign meddling in Russia's affairs. But some Russian media likened it to an online 'iron curtain' and critics say it can be used to stifle dissent. ... The legislation is part of a drive by officials to increase Russian 'sovereignty' over its Internet segment." The new bill passed in the Russian parliament in February aims to route Russian internet traffic and data through points controlled by the state and proposes building a national DNS as an alternate platform in the event the country is cut off from foreign infrastructure.