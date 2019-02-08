Home / News I have a News Tip

Thousands of UK Businesses, Individuals to Lose Their .EU Web Address in a No-Deal Brexit

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 09, 2019 1:35 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 666

The British government is urging close to 340,000 registered holders of .EU domain in Britain to make contingency plans as their web addresses will disappear if the UK does not agree on a deal with Brussels. Updated government guidance according to The Guardian report warns if the UK leaves without a deal at the end of March then domain owners based in the UK will have two months leeway to move their principal location to somewhere within the EU or EEA. "After a year, all the British-registered .EU domains will be made available for purchase by individuals and companies who continue to reside in the EU."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Domain Names, Policy & Regulation
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics