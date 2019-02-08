Thousands of UK Businesses, Individuals to Lose Their .EU Web Address in a No-Deal Brexit

The British government is urging close to 340,000 registered holders of .EU domain in Britain to make contingency plans as their web addresses will disappear if the UK does not agree on a deal with Brussels. Updated government guidance according to The Guardian report warns if the UK leaves without a deal at the end of March then domain owners based in the UK will have two months leeway to move their principal location to somewhere within the EU or EEA. "After a year, all the British-registered .EU domains will be made available for purchase by individuals and companies who continue to reside in the EU."