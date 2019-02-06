Home / News I have a News Tip

US House and Senate Democratic Leaders Announce Bill to Restore Federal Net Neutrality Rules

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 06, 2019 11:47 AM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 443

The United States House and Senate Democratic leaders are about to unveil new legislation today proposing to restore federal net neutrality rules on Internet providers. This latest attempt dubbed "Save the Internet Act 5 of 2019" is to repeal the Republican-led Federal Communications Commission. Brian Fung reporting in The Washington Post: "In their announcement of a news conference Wednesday, Democratic leaders are positioning the legislation as an answer to the 'disastrous repeal' of the government's 2015 net neutrality rules. ... Democrats control the House. But with Republicans in control of the Senate, the legislation could be dead-on-arrival there unless the two parties agree to negotiate a compromise. Even then, it's unclear whether the resulting bill could pass both chambers — or be signed by President Trump."

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Access Providers, Net Neutrality, Policy & Regulation
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

View All Topics