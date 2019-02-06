US House and Senate Democratic Leaders Announce Bill to Restore Federal Net Neutrality Rules

The United States House and Senate Democratic leaders are about to unveil new legislation today proposing to restore federal net neutrality rules on Internet providers. This latest attempt dubbed "Save the Internet Act 5 of 2019" is to repeal the Republican-led Federal Communications Commission. Brian Fung reporting in The Washington Post: "In their announcement of a news conference Wednesday, Democratic leaders are positioning the legislation as an answer to the 'disastrous repeal' of the government's 2015 net neutrality rules. ... Democrats control the House. But with Republicans in control of the Senate, the legislation could be dead-on-arrival there unless the two parties agree to negotiate a compromise. Even then, it's unclear whether the resulting bill could pass both chambers — or be signed by President Trump."