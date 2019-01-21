Home / News I have a News Tip

Public Interest Registry Adds Three New Members to Its Executive Team

By CircleID Reporter
  • Mar 06, 2019 2:54 PM PST
  • Comments: 0
  • Views: 369

Public Interest Registry (PIR), the nonprofit operator of the .org domain, has announced the addition of three new members to the organization's executive team: Judy Song-Marshall, Chief of Staff; Joe Abley, Chief Technology Officer and Anand Vora, Vice President of Business Affairs. The new hires, starting throughout March and April of 2019. The broadening of the executive team comes following Public Interest Registry's recent appointment of Jon Nevett as President and CEO. Public Interest Registry is also on the lookout for a Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Follow CircleID on
Related topics: Domain Names, Registry Services
SHARE THIS POST

If you are pressed for time ...

... this is for you. More and more professionals are choosing to publish critical posts on CircleID from all corners of the Internet industry. If you find it hard to keep up daily, consider subscribing to our weekly digest. We will provide you a convenient summary report once a week sent directly to your inbox. It's a quick and easy read.

I make a point of reading CircleID. There is no getting around the utility of knowing what thoughtful people are thinking and saying about our industry.

Vinton Cerf, Co-designer of the TCP/IP Protocols & the Architecture of the Internet

Share your comments

To post comments, please login or create an account.

Related

Topics

DNS Security

Sponsored byAfilias

Domain Names

Sponsored byVerisign

New TLDs

Sponsored byAfilias

IP Addressing

Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC

Cybersecurity

Sponsored byVerisign

View All Topics