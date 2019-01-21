Public Interest Registry Adds Three New Members to Its Executive Team

Public Interest Registry (PIR), the nonprofit operator of the .org domain, has announced the addition of three new members to the organization's executive team: Judy Song-Marshall, Chief of Staff; Joe Abley, Chief Technology Officer and Anand Vora, Vice President of Business Affairs. The new hires, starting throughout March and April of 2019. The broadening of the executive team comes following Public Interest Registry's recent appointment of Jon Nevett as President and CEO. Public Interest Registry is also on the lookout for a Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
To post comments, please login or create an account.
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byVerisign
Sponsored byAfilias
Sponsored byAvenue4 LLC
Sponsored byVerisign