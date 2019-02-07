Home / News I have a News Tip

Thailand Passes Law Giving Sweeping Powers to State Cyber Agencies

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 28, 2019 10:59 AM PST
Thailand's military-appointed parliament on Thursday passed a controversial cybersecurity law which gives sweeping powers to state cyber agencies. Reuters reports: "The Cybersecurity Act, approved unanimously, is the latest in a wave of new laws in Asian countries that assert government control over the internet. Civil liberties advocates, internet companies and business groups have protested the legislation, saying it would sacrifice privacy and the rule of law, and warning compliance burdens could drive foreign businesses out of Thailand." The legislation will allow the military-led National Security Council to override all procedures with its own law at any time when a cybersecurity event reaches critical levels. Internet freedom activists call the legislation a "cyber martial law."

Related topics: Cyberattack, Internet Governance, Law, Policy & Regulation
