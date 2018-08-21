High-Speed Fibre Makes Up One-Quarter of Fixed Broadband Internet Connections in OECD Countries

Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) reports that the share of high-speed fiber in fixed broadband Internet connections in its member countries has risen to 25%, up from 12% eight years ago. OECD currently consists of 36 member countries spanning from North and South American regions to Europe and Asia-Pacific. OECD's latest data shows a wide range between countries, however: "The share of fiber in total broadband [range] from above 70% in Korea, Japan and Lithuania to below 10% in Greece, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Israel, Austria, Germany, Italy and Ireland ... The highest growth in fiber over the past year has been seen in Ireland, Belgium and Australia with fibre subscriptions up 218%, 71% and 70% respectively."