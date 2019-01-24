Home / News I have a News Tip

ICANN Makes Urgent Call for Full Deployment of Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC)

By CircleID Reporter
  • Feb 23, 2019 9:16 AM PST
In light of increasing reports of malicious activity targeting the DNS infrastructure, ICANN is calling for the full deployment of the Domain Name System Security Extensions (DNSSEC) across all unsecured domain names.

From the press release: "On 15 February 2019, in response to reports of attacks against key parts of the DNS infrastructure, ICANN offered a checklist of recommended security precautions for members of the domain name industry, registries, registrars, resellers, and related others, to proactively take to protect their systems, their customers' systems and information reachable via the DNS. Public reports indicate that there is a pattern of multifaceted attacks utilizing different methodologies."

A fundamental persistent problem with DNS-based attacks is that a great deal of organizations tend to take much of their DNS infrastructure for granted, reports security researcher Brian Krebs. "[M]any entities don't even log their DNS traffic, nor do they keep a close eye on any changes made to their domain records."

During its upcoming ICANN64 public meeting in Kobe, Japan, ICANN is planning an event to facilitate the Internet community to address DNS protection.

